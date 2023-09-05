Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Melius

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Melius from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Melius’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
