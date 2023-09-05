Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,271,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,289 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $78,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2,325.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $161,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $176,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, SVP Yoon J. Hugh sold 7,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $161,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $176,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,663.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

