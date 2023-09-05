Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

About Central Pacific Financial



Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

