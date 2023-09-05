Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.11. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

