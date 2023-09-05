Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $710,000 Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

