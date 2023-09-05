Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 6,491 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,671 shares of company stock worth $8,597,008 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.15 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.58.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.