Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 27,082 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,082 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Entravision Communications worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 598,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 52.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EVC. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 187,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,347.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

EVC opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.95 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.