Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,386 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.27.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

