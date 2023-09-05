Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 14.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

PLPC opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.25. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $835.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.81 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.