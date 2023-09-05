Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VPG stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $494.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

