Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DICE. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered DICE Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities lowered DICE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.03.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc sold 2,492,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $115,918,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

