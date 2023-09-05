Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 9,017 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Macy’s stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

