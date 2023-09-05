Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $831,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $589.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

