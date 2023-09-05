Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $809,000 in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ducommun by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $1,142,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $660.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

