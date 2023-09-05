Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,549,000 after buying an additional 575,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Innoviva by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Innoviva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 80.35% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

