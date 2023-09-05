Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 648,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 3.0 %

TBPH opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $518.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.43. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,694.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

