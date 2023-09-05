Martingale Asset Management L P Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $739.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

SpartanNash Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.