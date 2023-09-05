Martingale Asset Management L P Has $827,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SXT opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXT

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.