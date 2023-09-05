Martingale Asset Management L P Has $820,000 Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,083,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,959,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 886,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $713,333.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

NX opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $971.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NX

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.