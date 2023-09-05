Martingale Asset Management L P Has $732,000 Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

