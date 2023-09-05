Martingale Asset Management L P Has $711,000 Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Research were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 952,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 733,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Research

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $238,171.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,302,584 shares in the company, valued at $193,788,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,696 shares of company stock worth $3,475,145. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

National Research Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.