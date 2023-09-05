Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.20. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $491,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $138,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,521. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

