Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASO opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

