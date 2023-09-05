Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Danaher were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Danaher by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 109.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 15.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,100,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $265.59 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.29 and a 200 day moving average of $244.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

