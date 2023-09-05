Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 19,670 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 491,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 995,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,343,000 after buying an additional 424,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

