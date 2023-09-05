Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 3,040 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Arko worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arko by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arko by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Arko Corp. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Arko had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have commented on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arko from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

