Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 113.2% in the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 257,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 136,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,484 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $1,079,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $636,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 17,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $390,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

