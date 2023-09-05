Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cintas were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 28.8% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 27.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $505.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.