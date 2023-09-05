Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 9,017 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Macy’s stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

