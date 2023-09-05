Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 74,505 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 95,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Insider Transactions at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 43,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $110,829.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,081.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 45,999 shares of company stock worth $137,460 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

BHR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $181.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

