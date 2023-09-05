Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $34,669.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,757.80 or 1.00056500 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000416 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $33,109.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars.

