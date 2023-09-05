LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Acquires $30,000.00 in Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ LUXH opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUXH has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

