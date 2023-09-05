Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lovesac Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of LOVE opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.49. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after purchasing an additional 105,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Lovesac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

