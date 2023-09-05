Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOVE opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lovesac by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

