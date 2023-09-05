LogiTron Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $601.92 Million (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, LogiTron has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and $17.05 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogiTron token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
LogiTron Profile
LogiTron’s genesis date was March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.
Buying and Selling LogiTron
