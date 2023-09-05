LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) vs. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Critical Analysis

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of LKQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of LKQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LKQ and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

LKQ currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given LKQ’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LKQ is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

This table compares LKQ and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ 7.80% 18.65% 8.30% Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LKQ and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ $12.79 billion 1.11 $1.15 billion $3.73 14.17 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Summary

LKQ beats Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, marine electronics, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

