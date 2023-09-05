Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Liontown Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LINRF opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70.
About Liontown Resources
