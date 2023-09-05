Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Liontown Resources (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LINRF opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.70.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

