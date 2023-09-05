Liberty Broadband’s (LBRDK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $103.60.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,550,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,592,000 after purchasing an additional 533,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,757,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,601,000 after buying an additional 464,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after buying an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

