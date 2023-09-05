Lancashire (LON:LRE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.00) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.71 ($8.98).
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
