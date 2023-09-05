Lancashire (LON:LRE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.00) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 710.71 ($8.98).

Get Lancashire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRE

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire Company Profile

LRE stock opened at GBX 586.50 ($7.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 583.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 582.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 454.20 ($5.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 670 ($8.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.