Korea Investment CORP Acquires 6,975 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

