Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $101.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of TOL opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,990.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,852 shares of company stock worth $10,469,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

