Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $95,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $680,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

