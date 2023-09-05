James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in James River Group were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in James River Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in James River Group by 1,833.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 257,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $578.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JRVR

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.