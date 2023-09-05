iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221,205 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,690,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

