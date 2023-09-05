Investec Downgrades Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) to Hold

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFPJF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Informa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.36) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 900 ($11.37) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.84) to GBX 735 ($9.28) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 760 ($9.60) to GBX 770 ($9.72) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:IFPJF opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16. Informa has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

