Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,158,880,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Preferred ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.