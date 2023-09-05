Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,158,880,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

