Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Integra Resources Price Performance
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
