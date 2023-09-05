Insperity, Inc. (NSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Insperity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $93.88 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in Insperity by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

