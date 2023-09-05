Insider Buying: Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CEO Quang X. Pham bought 70,000 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

CVKD opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

