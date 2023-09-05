Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Downgraded by Compass Point to “Neutral”

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after buying an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

